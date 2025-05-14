BNP Paribas Financial Markets Acquires 25,279 Shares of Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in shares of Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS – Free Report) by 60.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 67,143 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,279 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets owned approximately 0.22% of Century Communities worth $4,926,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCS. Algert Global LLC lifted its stake in shares of Century Communities by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 163,075 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,963,000 after buying an additional 19,828 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in Century Communities in the 4th quarter valued at about $226,000. Freestone Grove Partners LP acquired a new stake in Century Communities during the fourth quarter worth approximately $211,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in Century Communities by 44.7% during the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 31,540 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,314,000 after acquiring an additional 9,737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Century Communities by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 343,446 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,195,000 after acquiring an additional 48,790 shares during the period. 99.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush lowered their target price on Century Communities from $93.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Zelman & Associates upgraded Century Communities to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.33.

Century Communities Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CCS opened at $56.76 on Wednesday. Century Communities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.41 and a 12-month high of $108.42. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $62.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.41. The firm has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.74 by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $903.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $914.20 million. Century Communities had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 7.59%. The company's quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.22 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Century Communities, Inc. will post 11.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Century Communities Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 28th will be given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 28th. Century Communities’s payout ratio is currently 12.01%.

Insider Activity at Century Communities

In other news, Director Elisa Z. Ramirez acquired 500 shares of Century Communities stock in a transaction on Friday, May 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $54.68 per share, for a total transaction of $27,340.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $491,081.08. This represents a 5.90% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders purchased a total of 2,400 shares of company stock valued at $130,426 over the last quarter. 11.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Century Communities Profile

Century Communities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It is also involved in the entitlement and development of the underlying land; and provision of mortgage, title, and insurance services to its homebuyers.

