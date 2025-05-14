Algert Global LLC Purchases Shares of 22,860 Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD)

Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 22,860 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $99,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Upland Software in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. WESPAC Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Upland Software in the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Essential Planning LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Upland Software during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Upland Software during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Upland Software in the fourth quarter worth $95,000. 77.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Upland Software alerts:

Upland Software Stock Down 3.2%

UPLD stock opened at $2.75 on Wednesday. Upland Software, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.79 and a fifty-two week high of $5.64. The company has a market capitalization of $78.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 324.05, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on UPLD shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Upland Software in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com raised shares of Upland Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 18th.

Get Our Latest Research Report on UPLD

Insider Activity at Upland Software

In other Upland Software news, Director Timothy Mattox sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.19, for a total transaction of $63,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 394,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,256,885.52. This trade represents a 4.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 11.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Upland Software

(Free Report)

Upland Software, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based software applications under the Upland brand name in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. It offers software applications that enable organizations to plan, manage and execute projects, and work in the areas of marketing, sales, contact center, knowledge management, project management, information technology, business operations, human resources, and legal.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Upland Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upland Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.