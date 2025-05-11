Top Apparel Stocks To Research – May 9th

Affirm, Berkshire Hathaway, Walmart, Costco Wholesale, NIKE, TJX Companies, and Cardinal Health are the seven Apparel stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Apparel stocks are the total inventory of clothing and textile products that a retailer or manufacturer holds at any given time. This includes raw materials, in-process garments and finished apparel items, typically categorized by size, style and color. Effective management of apparel stocks helps ensure the right merchandise mix, minimizes over- or under-stock situations and optimizes cash flow. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Apparel stocks within the last several days.

Affirm (AFRM)

Affirm Holdings, Inc. operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its commerce platform, agreements with originating banks, and capital markets partners enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging up to 60 months.

Shares of Affirm stock traded down $6.86 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $47.40. 19,334,184 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,405,329. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.58. The company has a market capitalization of $15.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -72.92 and a beta of 3.66. Affirm has a 12 month low of $22.25 and a 12 month high of $82.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 11.26 and a current ratio of 11.26.

Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B)

Berkshire Hathaway Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses worldwide. The company provides property, casualty, life, accident, and health insurance and reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. It also generates, transmits, stores, and distributes electricity from natural gas, coal, wind, solar, hydroelectric, nuclear, and geothermal sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, liquefied natural gas facilities, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

Shares of NYSE BRK.B traded up $2.39 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $515.64. 1,584,880 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,233,631. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $518.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $484.26. Berkshire Hathaway has a 12-month low of $401.58 and a 12-month high of $542.07. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 trillion, a P/E ratio of 10.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.88.

Walmart (WMT)

Walmart Inc. engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

Shares of WMT traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $97.14. The stock had a trading volume of 5,425,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,780,497. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.82. Walmart has a 12 month low of $59.44 and a 12 month high of $105.30. The firm has a market cap of $777.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.31, a PEG ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a fifty day moving average of $90.62 and a 200 day moving average of $91.81.

Costco Wholesale (COST)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

NASDAQ COST traded down $0.54 during trading on Friday, hitting $1,007.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 452,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,024,415. Costco Wholesale has a fifty-two week low of $763.61 and a fifty-two week high of $1,078.24. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $959.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $962.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $446.86 billion, a PE ratio of 59.14, a P/E/G ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 1.00.

NIKE (NKE)

NIKE, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Shares of NKE stock traded down $0.06 on Friday, hitting $58.85. 4,691,357 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,624,761. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $62.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.47. NIKE has a twelve month low of $52.28 and a twelve month high of $98.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.05 billion, a PE ratio of 18.16, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.23.

TJX Companies (TJX)

The TJX Companies, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

NYSE:TJX traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $128.30. 1,539,440 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,325,276. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. TJX Companies has a 1-year low of $97.53 and a 1-year high of $131.30. The company has a 50-day moving average of $122.89 and a 200 day moving average of $122.19.

Cardinal Health (CAH)

Cardinal Health, Inc. operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

Shares of NYSE CAH traded up $2.00 during trading on Friday, reaching $149.27. The company had a trading volume of 1,179,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,200,628. Cardinal Health has a twelve month low of $93.17 and a twelve month high of $154.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $134.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $126.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.63 billion, a PE ratio of 27.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.66.

