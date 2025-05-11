Mariner LLC Buys 111,544 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Mariner LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,538,997 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 111,544 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for about 1.7% of Mariner LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $995,885,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its position in Amazon.com by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 8,190 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,797,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Peninsula Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Peninsula Wealth LLC now owns 9,979 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,189,000 after buying an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Dynamic Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 2,664 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $584,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. grew its stake in Amazon.com by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. now owns 2,977,420 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $653,216,000 after acquiring an additional 125,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC now owns 167,242 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $36,691,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Insider Activity at Amazon.com

In other news, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 14,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.14, for a total value of $3,262,306.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 49,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,933,860. This trade represents a 22.98 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.99, for a total value of $469,975.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 509,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $95,776,017.26. The trade was a 0.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 107,298 shares of company stock valued at $23,818,478. Corporate insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Stock Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $193.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $188.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $207.95. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $151.61 and a 1-year high of $242.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.05 trillion, a P/E ratio of 34.91, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.30.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.21. Amazon.com had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 24.25%. The firm had revenue of $155.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMZN has been the subject of several research reports. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Amazon.com from $265.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $248.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $244.09.

Read Our Latest Research Report on AMZN

Amazon.com Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.