Carclo (LON:CAR) Trading 3.1% Higher – Time to Buy?

Carclo plc (LON:CAR – Get Free Report) traded up 3.1% during mid-day trading on Saturday . The company traded as high as GBX 34 ($0.45) and last traded at GBX 28.45 ($0.38). 2,105,004 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 810% from the average session volume of 231,349 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 27.60 ($0.37).

Carclo Price Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 23.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 26.68. The company has a market capitalization of £20.89 million, a P/E ratio of -6.33 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 961.23.

About Carclo

(Get Free Report)

Carclo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of injection molded plastic parts. It operates in two segments, CTP and Aerospace. The CTP segment offers value-adding engineered solutions for the life science, optical, and precision component industries. The Aerospace segment supplies systems to the manufacturing and aerospace industries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Carclo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carclo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.