Raymond James Financial Inc. Acquires New Holdings in Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL)

Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 99,208 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,712,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Sterling Infrastructure during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in Sterling Infrastructure by 34.6% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 288 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Sterling Infrastructure during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new position in shares of Sterling Infrastructure during the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 1,369.0% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 617 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.95% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. William Blair began coverage on shares of Sterling Infrastructure in a research note on Friday, January 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. DA Davidson raised Sterling Infrastructure from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Sterling Infrastructure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th.

Sterling Infrastructure Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:STRL opened at $140.27 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $124.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $154.61. The company has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. has a 52-week low of $93.50 and a 52-week high of $206.07.

Sterling Infrastructure Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc engages in the provision of e-infrastructure, transportation, and building solutions primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: E-Infrastructure Solutions, Transportation Solutions, and Building Solutions. The E-Infrastructure Solutions segment provides site development services for the blue-chip end users in the e-commerce distribution center, data center, manufacturing, warehousing, and power generation sectors.

