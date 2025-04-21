Guggenheim Capital LLC Trims Holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Guggenheim Capital LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Free Report) by 22.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 89,371 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 25,995 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $1,908,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan purchased a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $468,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the fourth quarter valued at $1,208,000. Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 291,260 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,218,000 after acquiring an additional 19,364 shares in the last quarter. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the fourth quarter valued at $358,000. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 20,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of HPE stock opened at $15.13 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a one year low of $11.97 and a one year high of $24.66. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.89. The company has a market capitalization of $19.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.96, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.20.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Announces Dividend

Insider Transactions at Hewlett Packard Enterprise

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 21st were given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 21st. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is 25.37%.

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, Director Bethany Mayer sold 6,409 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.19, for a total value of $84,534.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HPE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.60.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

Featured Stories

