Federated Hermes Inc. Purchases 882 Shares of CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI)

Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI – Free Report) by 26.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,195 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 882 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in CSW Industrials were worth $1,480,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in CSW Industrials in the third quarter valued at $237,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in CSW Industrials by 1.4% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,524 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,279,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Morse Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in CSW Industrials by 2.3% in the third quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 1,621 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $594,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in CSW Industrials by 14.7% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 8,505 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,116,000 after buying an additional 1,093 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of CSW Industrials during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. 82.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get CSW Industrials alerts:

Insider Activity at CSW Industrials

In other CSW Industrials news, SVP Luke Alverson sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.12, for a total value of $321,332.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,924,340.08. This represents a 7.57 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.32, for a total transaction of $378,320.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,480,175.36. The trade was a 2.01 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,012 shares of company stock worth $2,588,521 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CSWI. StockNews.com cut shares of CSW Industrials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Citigroup cut their price target on CSW Industrials from $364.00 to $313.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Truist Financial initiated coverage on CSW Industrials in a research note on Friday, February 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $362.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on CSW Industrials from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on CSW Industrials from $350.00 to $295.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CSW Industrials has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $342.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on CSW Industrials

CSW Industrials Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of CSWI opened at $299.08 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.73 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $298.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $351.69. CSW Industrials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $229.49 and a 12 month high of $436.50.

CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.11. CSW Industrials had a return on equity of 15.72% and a net margin of 15.53%. As a group, research analysts forecast that CSW Industrials, Inc. will post 8.49 EPS for the current year.

CSW Industrials Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%. This is a boost from CSW Industrials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 25th. CSW Industrials’s payout ratio is presently 12.90%.

CSW Industrials Profile

(Free Report)

CSW Industrials, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Contractor Solutions, Engineered Building Solutions, and Specialized Reliability Solutions. The Contractor Solutions segment provides condensate pads, pans, pumps, switches, and traps; cements, diffusers, grilles, registers, solvents, thread sealants, and vents; line set covers; refrigerant caps; wire pulling head tools; electrical protection, chemical maintenance, and installation supplies for HVAC; ductless mini-split systems installation support tools and accessories; and drain waste and vent system products for use in HVAC/R, plumbing, general industrial, architecturally specified building products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSWI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CSW Industrials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSW Industrials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.