Wellington Management Group LLP Acquires 227 Shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA)

Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Free Report) by 9.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,711 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in DaVita were worth $405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DVA. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in DaVita by 1.3% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 5,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $869,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in DaVita by 4.2% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of DaVita by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 15,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,606,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of DaVita by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd now owns 48,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,846,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC increased its holdings in DaVita by 45.2% in the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 5,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $932,000 after purchasing an additional 1,771 shares during the last quarter. 90.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get DaVita alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DVA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of DaVita in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $184.00 price target on shares of DaVita in a research report on Friday, February 21st. StockNews.com raised DaVita from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on DaVita from $164.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $166.33.

DaVita Trading Down 3.0 %

NYSE DVA opened at $150.85 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.18, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.26. DaVita Inc. has a 52 week low of $125.64 and a 52 week high of $179.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.05, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $151.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $156.51.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.10. DaVita had a net margin of 7.31% and a return on equity of 115.48%. As a group, analysts anticipate that DaVita Inc. will post 10.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About DaVita

(Free Report)

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure in the United States. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also offers outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; operates clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DaVita Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DaVita and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.