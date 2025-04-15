Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 159,079 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 1,521 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.52% of Dorman Products worth $20,609,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dorman Products during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in Dorman Products by 518.4% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 235 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dorman Products during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in Dorman Products by 163.8% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 277 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Dorman Products in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Dorman Products alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Donna M. Long sold 742 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.38, for a total value of $96,741.96. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,593,779.72. This represents a 3.60 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven L. Berman sold 9,238 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.73, for a total transaction of $1,226,159.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 788,688 shares in the company, valued at $104,682,558.24. This represents a 1.16 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,940 shares of company stock valued at $3,937,219 in the last ninety days. 10.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com cut Dorman Products from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 14th.

Get Our Latest Report on DORM

Dorman Products Trading Up 1.5 %

DORM stock opened at $113.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $123.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $126.86. Dorman Products, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $86.61 and a fifty-two week high of $146.60. The firm has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of 18.98 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 2.34.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The auto parts company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $533.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $523.95 million. Dorman Products had a return on equity of 16.95% and a net margin of 9.43%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Dorman Products, Inc. will post 6.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dorman Products Company Profile

(Free Report)

Dorman Products, Inc supplies replacement and upgrade parts for passenger cars, light trucks, medium- and heavy-duty trucks, utility terrain vehicles, and all-terrain vehicles in the motor vehicle aftermarket industry in the United States and internationally. It offers engine products, including intake and exhaust manifolds, fans, thermostat housings, and throttle bodies; undercar products comprising fluid lines, fluid reservoirs, connectors, 4-wheel drive components and axles, drain plugs, other engine, and transmission and axle components; steering and suspension products consist of control arms, ball joints, tie-rod ends, brake hardware and hydraulics, wheel and axle hardware, suspension arms, knuckles, links, bushings, and leaf springs, as well as other suspension, steering, and brake components; body products, such as door handles and hinges, window lift motors, window regulators, switches and handles, wiper components, lighting, electrical, and other interior and exterior vehicle body components, including windshields for UTVs; electronics products comprise new and remanufactured modules, clusters and sensors; and hardware products, such as threaded bolts and auto body fasteners, automotive and home electrical wiring components, and other hardware assortments and merchandise.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dorman Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dorman Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.