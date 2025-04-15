Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE) Shares Acquired by Wellington Management Group LLP

Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE – Free Report) by 14.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 102,670 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,628 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Clean Energy Fuels were worth $258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Clean Energy Fuels by 252.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 266,104 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $828,000 after buying an additional 190,520 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 309.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 730,218 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,271,000 after purchasing an additional 551,896 shares in the last quarter. IMC Chicago LLC raised its stake in Clean Energy Fuels by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 131,122 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 9,021 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Clean Energy Fuels by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 279,006 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $700,000 after purchasing an additional 8,731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in Clean Energy Fuels by 167.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 37,224 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 23,301 shares in the last quarter. 49.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Clean Energy Fuels from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Clean Energy Fuels from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target (down previously from $5.00) on shares of Clean Energy Fuels in a report on Tuesday, February 25th.

Insider Transactions at Clean Energy Fuels

In other Clean Energy Fuels news, CFO Robert M. Vreeland acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.94 per share, with a total value of $29,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 458,800 shares in the company, valued at $890,072. This trade represents a 3.38 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders bought a total of 35,000 shares of company stock worth $64,100 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Clean Energy Fuels Trading Down 6.0 %

CLNE opened at $1.40 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $313.55 million, a PE ratio of -4.52 and a beta of 2.48. Clean Energy Fuels Corp. has a one year low of $1.30 and a one year high of $3.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a current ratio of 3.06. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.60.

Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $109.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.60 million. Clean Energy Fuels had a negative return on equity of 7.59% and a negative net margin of 17.32%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.01 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Clean Energy Fuels Corp. will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

About Clean Energy Fuels

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. provides natural gas as alternative fuels for vehicle fleets and related fueling solutions in the United States and Canada. It supplies renewable natural gas (RNG), compressed natural gas (CNG), and liquefied natural gas (LNG) for medium and heavy-duty vehicles; and offers operation and maintenance services for public and private vehicle fleet customer stations.

Featured Stories

