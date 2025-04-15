Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,101 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 368 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.32% of CSW Industrials worth $18,734,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of CSW Industrials during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in CSW Industrials by 510.5% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 116 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in CSW Industrials by 94.3% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 136 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of CSW Industrials during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in shares of CSW Industrials by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 164 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 1,000 shares of CSW Industrials stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.32, for a total transaction of $378,320.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,848 shares in the company, valued at $18,480,175.36. The trade was a 2.01 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert M. Swartz sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.10, for a total transaction of $57,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,792,702.90. This represents a 1.50 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,012 shares of company stock valued at $2,588,521 in the last three months. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CSWI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of CSW Industrials from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on CSW Industrials from $350.00 to $295.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com downgraded CSW Industrials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of CSW Industrials from $364.00 to $313.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of CSW Industrials in a research report on Friday, February 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $362.00 target price for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $342.50.

CSW Industrials Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ CSWI opened at $299.08 on Tuesday. CSW Industrials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $229.49 and a 12-month high of $436.50. The company has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.73 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $298.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $351.69.

CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.11. CSW Industrials had a net margin of 15.53% and a return on equity of 15.72%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CSW Industrials, Inc. will post 8.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CSW Industrials Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 25th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 25th. This is an increase from CSW Industrials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%. CSW Industrials’s payout ratio is currently 12.90%.

CSW Industrials Company Profile

CSW Industrials, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Contractor Solutions, Engineered Building Solutions, and Specialized Reliability Solutions. The Contractor Solutions segment provides condensate pads, pans, pumps, switches, and traps; cements, diffusers, grilles, registers, solvents, thread sealants, and vents; line set covers; refrigerant caps; wire pulling head tools; electrical protection, chemical maintenance, and installation supplies for HVAC; ductless mini-split systems installation support tools and accessories; and drain waste and vent system products for use in HVAC/R, plumbing, general industrial, architecturally specified building products.

