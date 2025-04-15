Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Buys 57,248 Shares of Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD – Free Report) by 7.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 857,571 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 57,248 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Americold Realty Trust were worth $18,352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in Americold Realty Trust by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 78,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,677,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 48,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,373,000 after acquiring an additional 882 shares during the period. Capital Insight Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 17,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in Americold Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in Americold Realty Trust by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 137,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,932,000 after purchasing an additional 1,339 shares in the last quarter. 98.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

COLD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Americold Realty Trust from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Barclays raised shares of Americold Realty Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

Americold Realty Trust Stock Up 1.0 %

Americold Realty Trust stock opened at $19.42 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.12, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.77. Americold Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.67 and a 52-week high of $30.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.69.

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.27. Americold Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 3.54% and a negative return on equity of 2.70%. The business had revenue of $666.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $684.03 million. Equities analysts predict that Americold Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

Americold Realty Trust Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 28th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 28th. This is a positive change from Americold Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.74%. Americold Realty Trust’s payout ratio is -270.59%.

Americold Realty Trust Company Profile

Americold Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, operation, development, and acquisition of temperature-controlled warehouses. It operates through the following segments: Warehouse, Third-Party Managed, Transportation, and Other. The Warehouse segment collects rent and storage fees from customers to store frozen and perishable food and other products within the firm’s real estate portfolio.

