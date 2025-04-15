Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Stake Raised by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 134,951 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,535 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $1,336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 402,083,883 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $3,980,630,000 after acquiring an additional 57,182,803 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 129,106,379 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,278,153,000 after purchasing an additional 6,497,321 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 84,078,284 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $830,662,000 after buying an additional 2,089,127 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $387,282,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. raised its position in Ford Motor by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 8,799,541 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $87,115,000 after acquiring an additional 113,363 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.74% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on F. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 price target (down previously from $11.00) on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $9.40 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Ford Motor from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.50.

Ford Motor Stock Performance

NYSE F opened at $9.73 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Ford Motor has a 52-week low of $8.44 and a 52-week high of $14.85.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.04. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 16.88% and a net margin of 3.18%. Equities research analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.17%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.10%.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

