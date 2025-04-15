Federated Hermes Inc. Sells 1,119 Shares of Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD)

Federated Hermes Inc. decreased its position in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD – Free Report) (TSE:RGL) by 11.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 9,009 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,119 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Royal Gold were worth $1,188,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Royal Gold by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 25,975 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,425,000 after purchasing an additional 2,287 shares during the last quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Royal Gold during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,577,000. Orion Investment Co raised its position in Royal Gold by 64.4% in the fourth quarter. Orion Investment Co now owns 21,516 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,837,000 after acquiring an additional 8,431 shares during the period. Prudential PLC boosted its stake in shares of Royal Gold by 42.5% during the 4th quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 36,988 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,877,000 after acquiring an additional 11,023 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Royal Gold during the 4th quarter valued at $2,918,000. 83.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Royal Gold alerts:

Royal Gold Price Performance

Royal Gold stock opened at $181.80 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $155.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $146.80. Royal Gold, Inc. has a 1 year low of $118.00 and a 1 year high of $182.82. The stock has a market cap of $11.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.07, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.77.

Royal Gold Announces Dividend

Royal Gold ( NASDAQ:RGLD Get Free Report ) (TSE:RGL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The basic materials company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.17. Royal Gold had a net margin of 46.15% and a return on equity of 11.46%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Royal Gold, Inc. will post 6.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 4th. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.71%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Royal Gold news, SVP Randy Shefman sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.98, for a total transaction of $201,474.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,360 shares in the company, valued at $1,450,612.80. This trade represents a 12.20 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RGLD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James raised their target price on Royal Gold from $181.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 4th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Royal Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $154.00 to $178.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Royal Gold from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 4th. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of Royal Gold from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $166.00 to $189.00 in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.75.

View Our Latest Report on RGLD

Royal Gold Company Profile

(Free Report)

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. The company engages in acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production, development, or in the exploration stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, and other metals.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RGLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD – Free Report) (TSE:RGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.