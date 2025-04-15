Federated Hermes Inc. Acquires 11,753 Shares of Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO)

Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO – Free Report) by 10.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 128,831 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,753 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned approximately 0.24% of Funko worth $1,725,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Funko by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 50,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $670,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in Funko in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Funko by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 20,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 3,070 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Funko by 64.8% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 18,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 7,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC boosted its stake in shares of Funko by 115.8% in the 4th quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 14,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 7,595 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Funko alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on FNKO. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Funko from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. DA Davidson decreased their target price on Funko from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 7th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Funko

In other Funko news, insider Tracy D. Daw sold 18,608 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.14, for a total transaction of $132,861.12. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $188,010.48. This represents a 41.41 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jason Harinstein bought 15,000 shares of Funko stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.09 per share, with a total value of $106,350.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,350. This represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 29,959 shares of company stock valued at $227,640. Company insiders own 4.81% of the company’s stock.

Funko Trading Down 4.7 %

Shares of FNKO stock opened at $4.27 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $232.86 million, a P/E ratio of -8.90 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.19 and a 200-day moving average of $11.21. Funko, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.18 and a 12-month high of $14.65.

Funko Profile

(Free Report)

Funko, Inc, a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides media and entertainment content, including movies, television (TV) shows, video games, music, and sports; figures, handbags, backpacks, wallets, apparel, accessories, plush products, homewares, and digital non-fungible tokens; and art prints and vinyl records, posters, soundtracks, toys, books, games, and other collectibles.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Funko Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Funko and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.