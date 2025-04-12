Pictet Asset Management Holding SA Invests $174,000 in Excelerate Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EE)

Pictet Asset Management Holding SA bought a new stake in shares of Excelerate Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EE – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 5,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $174,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EE. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Excelerate Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,128,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Excelerate Energy by 113.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 106,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,228,000 after buying an additional 56,661 shares during the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new position in shares of Excelerate Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $212,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Excelerate Energy by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 32,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $974,000 after acquiring an additional 2,156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in Excelerate Energy by 814.1% during the 4th quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 39,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,180,000 after acquiring an additional 34,746 shares during the period. 21.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Excelerate Energy alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on EE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective (up from $22.00) on shares of Excelerate Energy in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Excelerate Energy in a research report on Friday, March 28th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Excelerate Energy in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Northland Securities lifted their price target on shares of Excelerate Energy from $29.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective (up from $25.00) on shares of Excelerate Energy in a report on Friday, January 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Excelerate Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.17.

Excelerate Energy Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE:EE opened at $26.03 on Friday. Excelerate Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.98 and a 52-week high of $32.99. The stock has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.29, a PEG ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a fifty day moving average of $28.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.17. The company has a quick ratio of 4.12, a current ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Excelerate Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 12th were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 12th. Excelerate Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.20%.

Excelerate Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Excelerate Energy, Inc provides flexible liquefied natural gas (LNG) solutions worldwide. The company offers regasification services, including floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs), infrastructure development, and LNG and natural gas supply, procurement, and distribution services; LNG terminal services; and natural gas supply to-power projects.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Excelerate Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Excelerate Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Excelerate Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.