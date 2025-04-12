JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $16.27 Million Stock Position in Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 588,262 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,304 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Brookfield Renewable were worth $16,271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Curio Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Atala Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Renewable during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Spirit of America Management Corp NY boosted its stake in Brookfield Renewable by 87.0% during the 4th quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 2,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Brookfield Renewable by 58.8% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 1,288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Brookfield Renewable by 99.7% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 2,352 shares during the period. 75.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brookfield Renewable Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of Brookfield Renewable stock opened at $26.34 on Friday. Brookfield Renewable Co. has a 52-week low of $21.35 and a 52-week high of $35.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a PE ratio of -29.59 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.97.

Brookfield Renewable Increases Dividend

Brookfield Renewable ( NYSE:BEPC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.27. Brookfield Renewable had a negative net margin of 0.15% and a negative return on equity of 0.06%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.373 per share. This represents a $1.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.67%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This is an increase from Brookfield Renewable’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Brookfield Renewable’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -167.42%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BEPC. Barclays started coverage on shares of Brookfield Renewable in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Brookfield Renewable from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Brookfield Renewable from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd.

About Brookfield Renewable

Brookfield Renewable Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of renewable power and sustainable solution assets primarily in the United States, Europe, Colombia, and Brazil. It operates hydroelectric, wind, solar, and distributed energy and sustainable solutions with an installed capacity of approximately 19,161 megawatts.

