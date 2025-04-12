Alexander’s, Inc. (NYSE:ALX) Stake Cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lessened its holdings in shares of Alexander’s, Inc. (NYSE:ALX – Free Report) by 10.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 82,471 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 9,282 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 1.61% of Alexander’s worth $16,499,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. AlphaQuest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alexander’s during the fourth quarter worth approximately $154,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alexander’s by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 976 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alexander’s by 29.1% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,148 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alexander’s by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,193 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alexander’s during the fourth quarter worth $274,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Alexander's alerts:

Alexander’s Price Performance

ALX opened at $204.05 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $207.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $211.60. The company has a current ratio of 13.18, a quick ratio of 13.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.59. Alexander’s, Inc. has a 1 year low of $184.76 and a 1 year high of $251.63. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.12 and a beta of 0.82.

Alexander’s Dividend Announcement

Alexander’s ( NYSE:ALX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $4.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.71 by $0.35. Alexander’s had a return on equity of 21.45% and a net margin of 19.19%. Analysts forecast that Alexander’s, Inc. will post 11.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $4.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $18.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.82%. Alexander’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 212.77%.

Alexander’s Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alexander’s, Inc (NYSE: ALX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT), incorporated in Delaware, engaged in leasing, managing, developing and redeveloping its properties. All references to we, us, our, Company and Alexander’s refer to Alexander’s, Inc and its consolidated subsidiaries. We are managed by, and our properties are leased and developed by, Vornado Realty Trust (Vornado) (NYSE: VNO).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alexander’s, Inc. (NYSE:ALX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alexander's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexander's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.