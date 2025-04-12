5,766 Shares in Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:ATAT) Acquired by Pictet Asset Management Holding SA

Pictet Asset Management Holding SA acquired a new stake in shares of Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:ATAT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 5,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $155,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ATAT. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in shares of Atour Lifestyle during the third quarter valued at $143,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Atour Lifestyle in the fourth quarter worth about $213,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Atour Lifestyle in the third quarter worth approximately $430,000. Trivest Advisors Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Atour Lifestyle during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $457,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atour Lifestyle during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $512,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ATAT stock opened at $22.21 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.51. Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited has a 12-month low of $15.22 and a 12-month high of $33.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $28.82 and its 200 day moving average is $27.43.

Atour Lifestyle ( NASDAQ:ATAT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 25th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.03. Atour Lifestyle had a return on equity of 48.26% and a net margin of 17.43%. The company had revenue of $285.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $275.49 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ATAT shares. Bank of America upped their price objective on Atour Lifestyle from $35.30 to $36.80 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 14th. UBS Group set a $37.30 price target on Atour Lifestyle and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 6th.

Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops lifestyle brands around hotel offerings in the People’s Republic of China. The company provides hotel management services, including day-to-day management services of the hotels for the franchisees; and sells hotel supplies and other products.

