KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS Makes New Investment in Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN)

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new stake in Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 24,200 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its position in Capitol Federal Financial by 131.9% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 7,197 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 4,093 shares in the last quarter. Endeavor Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Capitol Federal Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Capitol Federal Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Capitol Federal Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new position in Capitol Federal Financial during the 4th quarter worth $69,000. 88.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director James G. Morris purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.66 per share, with a total value of $84,900.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 100,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $571,631.70. This represents a 17.44 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey M. Johnson acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.97 per share, with a total value of $29,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 102,900 shares in the company, valued at $614,313. This represents a 5.11 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 40,000 shares of company stock valued at $229,850 over the last three months. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Capitol Federal Financial from $7.00 to $6.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 30th.

Capitol Federal Financial Stock Performance

Capitol Federal Financial stock opened at $5.46 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $725.01 million, a PE ratio of 14.00 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.76 and a 1 year high of $7.20. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.05.

Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. Capitol Federal Financial had a net margin of 12.67% and a return on equity of 4.96%. Equities analysts anticipate that Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Capitol Federal Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th were given a $0.085 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.23%. Capitol Federal Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.18%.

About Capitol Federal Financial

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for Capitol Federal Savings Bank that provides various retail banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including savings accounts, money market accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, and certificates of deposit.

