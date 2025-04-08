Zacks Small Cap Estimates Cytosorbents Q1 Earnings

Cytosorbents Co. (NASDAQ:CTSO – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Small Cap issued their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for Cytosorbents in a research note issued on Friday, April 4th. Zacks Small Cap analyst T. Kerr expects that the medical research company will post earnings per share of ($0.08) for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Cytosorbents’ current full-year earnings is ($0.30) per share. Zacks Small Cap also issued estimates for Cytosorbents’ Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.06) EPS.

Get Cytosorbents alerts:

Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 31st. The medical research company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.04. Cytosorbents had a negative return on equity of 118.54% and a negative net margin of 49.47%. The company had revenue of $9.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.09 million.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $1.00 target price on shares of Cytosorbents in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. D. Boral Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Cytosorbents in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cytosorbents in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cytosorbents presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.67.

View Our Latest Report on Cytosorbents

Cytosorbents Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of Cytosorbents stock opened at $0.99 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.91 million, a PE ratio of -2.75 and a beta of 1.17. Cytosorbents has a 52 week low of $0.70 and a 52 week high of $1.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.97.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cytosorbents

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CTSO. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cytosorbents in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Cytosorbents by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 88,020 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 8,400 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Cytosorbents by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 91,560 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 16,701 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cytosorbents during the 4th quarter worth approximately $99,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cytosorbents by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 467,058 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $701,000 after buying an additional 32,415 shares during the last quarter. 32.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Cytosorbents

(Get Free Report)

Cytosorbents Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medical devices with its blood purification technology platform incorporating a proprietary adsorbent and porous polymer technology in the United States, Germany, and internationally. Its flagship product is CytoSorb, an extracorporeal cytokine adsorber for adjunctive therapy in the treatment of sepsis, adjunctive therapy in other critical care applications, prevention, and treatment of perioperative complications, and maintaining or enhancing the quality of solid organs harvested from donors for organ transplant; and offers VetResQ, a device for adjunctive therapy in the treatment of sepsis, pancreatitis, and other critical illnesses in animals.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cytosorbents Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cytosorbents and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.