Bank of Montreal Can Acquires 5,185 Shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI)

Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI – Free Report) by 12.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,081 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,185 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $3,196,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 69,617.2% during the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 23,916,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,623,452,000 after buying an additional 23,882,195 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $50,654,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 6,688.0% during the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 339,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,038,000 after purchasing an additional 334,400 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $16,005,000. Finally, Oak Hill Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 189.5% in the fourth quarter. Oak Hill Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 77,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,237,000 after purchasing an additional 163,403 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VYMI stock opened at $72.22 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $72.63 and its 200 day moving average is $71.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.24 and a beta of 0.81. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12 month low of $65.08 and a 12 month high of $76.33.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 21st were issued a $0.6003 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 21st.

The Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (VYMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that are expected to pay above average dividends over the next 12 months. VYMI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

