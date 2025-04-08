Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Envoy Medical Q1 Earnings

Envoy Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCH – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Brookline Capital Management issued their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Envoy Medical in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, April 2nd. Brookline Capital Management analyst T. Bussian expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.41) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Envoy Medical’s current full-year earnings is ($1.21) per share. Brookline Capital Management also issued estimates for Envoy Medical’s Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.30) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($1.36) EPS.
Envoy Medical Stock Down 10.2 %
Shares of NASDAQ COCH opened at $1.28 on Monday. Envoy Medical has a twelve month low of $1.21 and a twelve month high of $7.10. The firm has a market cap of $25.81 million, a PE ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 2.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.93.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Envoy Medical
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. DSG Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Envoy Medical during the 4th quarter worth about $234,000. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Envoy Medical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Envoy Medical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Envoy Medical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.59% of the company’s stock.
About Envoy Medical
Envoy Medical, Inc, a hearing health company, provides medical technologies for the hearing loss spectrum. Its products include personal sound amplification devices; hearing aids; Esteem fully implanted active middle ear implants; auditory osseointegrated implants; and Acclaim cochlear implants. The company was formerly known as Envoy Medical Corporation and changed its name to Envoy Medical, Inc in September 2023.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Envoy Medical
- What is the Dogs of the Dow Strategy? Overview and Examples
- Options Activity Points to More Volatility for Palantir Stock
- Growth Stocks: What They Are, Examples and How to Invest
- NVIDIA Stock: Oversold, Undervalued — How Low Can It Go?
- Growth Investing: Should You Adopt This Investing Strategy in 2022?
- MicroStrategy Sees Insider Buy-Sell Action in Q1
Receive News & Ratings for Envoy Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Envoy Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.