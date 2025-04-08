Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Envoy Medical Q1 Earnings

Envoy Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCH – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Brookline Capital Management issued their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Envoy Medical in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, April 2nd. Brookline Capital Management analyst T. Bussian expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.41) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Envoy Medical’s current full-year earnings is ($1.21) per share. Brookline Capital Management also issued estimates for Envoy Medical’s Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.30) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($1.36) EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ COCH opened at $1.28 on Monday. Envoy Medical has a twelve month low of $1.21 and a twelve month high of $7.10. The firm has a market cap of $25.81 million, a PE ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 2.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.93.

Envoy Medical ( NASDAQ:COCH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.07 million.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. DSG Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Envoy Medical during the 4th quarter worth about $234,000. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Envoy Medical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Envoy Medical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Envoy Medical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.59% of the company’s stock.

Envoy Medical, Inc, a hearing health company, provides medical technologies for the hearing loss spectrum. Its products include personal sound amplification devices; hearing aids; Esteem fully implanted active middle ear implants; auditory osseointegrated implants; and Acclaim cochlear implants. The company was formerly known as Envoy Medical Corporation and changed its name to Envoy Medical, Inc in September 2023.

