Invesco Ltd. Acquires 9,625 Shares of Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG)

Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 267,786 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,625 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 0.89% of Affiliated Managers Group worth $49,519,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMG. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,858 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $898,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 24,222 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,479,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 62,620 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $11,580,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 3,910 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $723,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cinctive Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group in the fourth quarter worth about $3,204,000. 95.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE AMG opened at $158.76 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $139.22 and a 52 week high of $199.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.51, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a fifty day moving average of $164.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $178.55.

Affiliated Managers Group ( NYSE:AMG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The asset manager reported $6.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.03 by $0.50. Affiliated Managers Group had a net margin of 25.06% and a return on equity of 16.17%. On average, analysts predict that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 22.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. Affiliated Managers Group’s payout ratio is 0.26%.

AMG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TD Cowen cut their price target on Affiliated Managers Group from $187.00 to $168.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Affiliated Managers Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Affiliated Managers Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $193.00 to $191.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $211.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, Barrington Research reduced their target price on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $215.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $192.40.

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an investment management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients,retails and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or sub-advisory services to mutual funds.

