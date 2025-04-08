Research Analysts Set Expectations for AAON Q2 Earnings

AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON – Free Report) – Analysts at William Blair dropped their Q2 2025 EPS estimates for AAON in a research report issued on Wednesday, April 2nd. William Blair analyst R. Merkel now expects that the construction company will post earnings of $0.58 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.59. The consensus estimate for AAON’s current full-year earnings is $2.26 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for AAON’s Q3 2025 earnings at $0.77 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $2.28 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.83 EPS and Q4 2026 earnings at $0.78 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on AAON. StockNews.com downgraded AAON from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. CJS Securities upgraded AAON from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on AAON from $155.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of AAON from $150.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $115.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAON opened at $74.53 on Monday. AAON has a 52 week low of $68.98 and a 52 week high of $144.07. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $93.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.05. The company has a market cap of $6.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.83 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 18th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 18th. This is a boost from AAON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. AAON’s payout ratio is currently 19.90%.

AAON announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, March 4th that permits the company to buyback $30.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the construction company to purchase up to 0.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other AAON news, Director David Raymond Stewart bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $80.86 per share, for a total transaction of $80,860.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $242,580. The trade was a 50.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 18.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in AAON by 652.3% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 331 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. boosted its stake in shares of AAON by 521.6% during the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 230 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new stake in AAON during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in AAON in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Quarry LP lifted its holdings in AAON by 49.0% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 313 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. 70.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AAON, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and selling air conditioning and heating equipment in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: AAON Oklahoma, AAON Coil Products, and BASX. It offers rooftop units, data center cooling solutions, cleanroom systems, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal/water-source heat pumps, coils, and controls.

