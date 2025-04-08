Zacks Research Issues Optimistic Outlook for CMC Earnings

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research boosted their Q3 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Commercial Metals in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, April 3rd. Zacks Research analyst S. Deb now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings of $0.60 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.57. The consensus estimate for Commercial Metals’ current full-year earnings is $3.09 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Commercial Metals’ Q4 2025 earnings at $1.12 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.92 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $1.49 EPS and Q1 2027 earnings at $1.19 EPS.
Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. Commercial Metals had a net margin of 1.70% and a return on equity of 9.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.88 EPS.
Commercial Metals Stock Performance
Shares of CMC stock opened at $40.53 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $47.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.38. The stock has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a PE ratio of 36.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Commercial Metals has a 12 month low of $37.92 and a 12 month high of $64.53.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Commercial Metals
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Commercial Metals by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,528 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in Commercial Metals by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 24,735 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in Commercial Metals by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 7,150 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. grew its stake in shares of Commercial Metals by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 2,784 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Commercial Metals by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 33,373 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,655,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.90% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity at Commercial Metals
In related news, Director John R. Mcpherson acquired 2,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $40.42 per share, with a total value of $100,039.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 15,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $611,999.22. This trade represents a 19.54 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Commercial Metals Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. Commercial Metals’s payout ratio is currently 120.00%.
Commercial Metals Company Profile
Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through two segments, North America and Europe. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Commercial Metals
- Short Selling – The Pros and Cons
- Options Activity Points to More Volatility for Palantir Stock
- How to Know if a Stock Pays Dividends and When They Are Paid Out
- NVIDIA Stock: Oversold, Undervalued — How Low Can It Go?
- Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Pulls Back After Shaky Guidance
- MicroStrategy Sees Insider Buy-Sell Action in Q1
Receive News & Ratings for Commercial Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commercial Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.