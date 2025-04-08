Zacks Research Issues Optimistic Outlook for CMC Earnings

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research boosted their Q3 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Commercial Metals in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, April 3rd. Zacks Research analyst S. Deb now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings of $0.60 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.57. The consensus estimate for Commercial Metals’ current full-year earnings is $3.09 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Commercial Metals’ Q4 2025 earnings at $1.12 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.92 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $1.49 EPS and Q1 2027 earnings at $1.19 EPS.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. Commercial Metals had a net margin of 1.70% and a return on equity of 9.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.88 EPS.

CMC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Commercial Metals from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 7th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Commercial Metals from $54.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Commercial Metals from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. BNP Paribas cut Commercial Metals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Commercial Metals from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Commercial Metals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.33.

Commercial Metals Stock Performance

Shares of CMC stock opened at $40.53 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $47.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.38. The stock has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a PE ratio of 36.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Commercial Metals has a 12 month low of $37.92 and a 12 month high of $64.53.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Commercial Metals

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Commercial Metals by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,528 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in Commercial Metals by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 24,735 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in Commercial Metals by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 7,150 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. grew its stake in shares of Commercial Metals by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 2,784 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Commercial Metals by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 33,373 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,655,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.90% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Commercial Metals

In related news, Director John R. Mcpherson acquired 2,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $40.42 per share, with a total value of $100,039.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 15,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $611,999.22. This trade represents a 19.54 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Commercial Metals Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. Commercial Metals’s payout ratio is currently 120.00%.

Commercial Metals Company Profile

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through two segments, North America and Europe. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

