Zacks Research Brokers Increase Earnings Estimates for TEVA

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research raised their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a note issued to investors on Thursday, April 3rd. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $2.48 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.42. The consensus estimate for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries’ current full-year earnings is $2.50 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries’ Q4 2025 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.71 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $2.62 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $2.82 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on TEVA. StockNews.com raised Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays decreased their price objective on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 30th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.43.

NYSE:TEVA opened at $13.91 on Monday. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has a 12 month low of $12.51 and a 12 month high of $22.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.36 and its 200 day moving average is $17.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.77 billion, a PE ratio of -9.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.72.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a negative net margin of 9.91% and a positive return on equity of 42.46%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TEVA. Oarsman Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the third quarter worth $50,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 96.1% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 1,960 shares in the last quarter. 54.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, Israel, and internationally. It offers generic medicines in various dosage forms, such as tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, transdermal patches, ointments, and creams; sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in parenteral and solid dosage forms; and generic products with medical devices and combination products.

