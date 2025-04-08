Q2 EPS Estimates for CNI Lowered by National Bank Financial

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial cut their Q2 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Canadian National Railway in a report released on Wednesday, April 2nd. National Bank Financial analyst C. Doerksen now anticipates that the transportation company will earn $1.32 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.35. The consensus estimate for Canadian National Railway’s current full-year earnings is $5.52 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Canadian National Railway’s Q4 2025 earnings at $1.51 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $5.47 EPS.
Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.09). Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 26.09% and a return on equity of 22.48%.
Canadian National Railway Stock Performance
Shares of CNI stock opened at $94.84 on Monday. Canadian National Railway has a 12-month low of $92.58 and a 12-month high of $132.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.61.
Institutional Trading of Canadian National Railway
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CNI. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 12,692.7% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 69,976 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,820,000 after acquiring an additional 69,429 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 2,044.7% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,016 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 1,922 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Management LLC MS acquired a new position in Canadian National Railway during the first quarter valued at $326,000. Rempart Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Canadian National Railway by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Rempart Asset Management Inc. now owns 191,091 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $18,604,000 after acquiring an additional 4,185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Canadian National Railway during the 4th quarter worth about $197,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.74% of the company’s stock.
Canadian National Railway Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th were given a $0.6159 dividend. This is a positive change from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 10th. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.66%.
About Canadian National Railway
Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.
