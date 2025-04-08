Zacks Research Comments on Adobe’s Q2 Earnings (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research decreased their Q2 2025 earnings estimates for Adobe in a report issued on Wednesday, April 2nd. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the software company will post earnings per share of $4.02 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $4.06. The consensus estimate for Adobe’s current full-year earnings is $16.65 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Adobe’s Q4 2025 earnings at $4.28 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $16.58 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $4.43 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $4.62 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $4.49 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $4.78 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $18.33 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $5.27 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $21.51 EPS.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 12th. The software company reported $5.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.97 by $0.11. Adobe had a net margin of 25.85% and a return on equity of 45.87%. The company had revenue of $5.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.48 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $685.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Adobe from $675.00 to $645.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Adobe from $640.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Adobe from $551.00 to $490.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded Adobe from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Adobe presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $531.54.

Adobe Stock Performance

Shares of ADBE opened at $340.70 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $145.21 billion, a PE ratio of 27.48, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.49. Adobe has a 1 year low of $332.01 and a 1 year high of $587.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $423.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $461.98.

Insider Transactions at Adobe

In other news, CAO Jillian Forusz sold 334 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.83, for a total value of $145,567.22. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,170,203.55. The trade was a 11.06 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 3,819 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $430.24, for a total value of $1,643,086.56. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,888,020.16. This represents a 17.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,075 shares of company stock worth $2,191,826. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Adobe

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Summit Global Investments raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 530.5% during the first quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 2,995 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after acquiring an additional 2,520 shares during the last quarter. First County Bank CT grew its holdings in Adobe by 6.7% in the first quarter. First County Bank CT now owns 1,247 shares of the software company’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 0.5% during the first quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 13,877 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $5,322,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 54.6% during the first quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 201 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 46,806.6% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,990,767 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,147,049,000 after purchasing an additional 2,984,391 shares in the last quarter. 81.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Further Reading

