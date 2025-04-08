State Street Q2 EPS Estimate Decreased by Seaport Res Ptn

State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Free Report) – Analysts at Seaport Res Ptn cut their Q2 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of State Street in a research note issued on Thursday, April 3rd. Seaport Res Ptn analyst J. Mitchell now anticipates that the asset manager will post earnings of $2.50 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.55. The consensus estimate for State Street’s current full-year earnings is $9.68 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for State Street’s FY2025 earnings at $9.80 EPS.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The asset manager reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.31. State Street had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 12.14%. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.04 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on STT. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of State Street from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Bank of America upped their target price on State Street from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised State Street from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 price target (down from $104.00) on shares of State Street in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of State Street from $109.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.07.

STT stock opened at $76.17 on Monday. State Street has a 1 year low of $70.20 and a 1 year high of $103.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $21.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.48.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 1st. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.89%.

In related news, EVP Ann Fogarty sold 3,705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.47, for a total value of $368,536.35. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,816 shares in the company, valued at $5,054,667.52. This represents a 6.80 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Gregory L. Summe sold 10,815 shares of State Street stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $1,081,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 100,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,002,300. The trade was a 9.76 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of State Street by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,510,570 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $737,162,000 after purchasing an additional 406,396 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in State Street by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,193,687 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $704,238,000 after buying an additional 24,617 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of State Street by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,983,607 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $685,441,000 after buying an additional 870,849 shares in the last quarter. Amundi boosted its stake in shares of State Street by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 5,602,547 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $547,636,000 after buying an additional 561,773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of State Street by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,148,410 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $407,166,000 after acquiring an additional 563,790 shares in the last quarter. 87.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; finance leasing; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

