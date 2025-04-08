What is Seaport Res Ptn’s Estimate for Comcast Q1 Earnings?

Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) – Research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn reduced their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Comcast in a report released on Friday, April 4th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst D. Joyce now anticipates that the cable giant will post earnings of $0.89 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.04. Seaport Res Ptn currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Comcast’s current full-year earnings is $4.33 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Comcast’s Q2 2025 earnings at $1.12 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.16 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.11 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.28 EPS.
Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The cable giant reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.08. Comcast had a net margin of 13.09% and a return on equity of 19.98%.
Shares of Comcast stock opened at $33.47 on Monday. Comcast has a fifty-two week low of $32.38 and a fifty-two week high of $45.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.07, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $35.66 and a 200 day moving average of $38.82.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Promus Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Comcast by 269.9% during the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 688 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the period. Roxbury Financial LLC acquired a new position in Comcast during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.32% of the company’s stock.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 2nd will be given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 2nd. This is a boost from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Comcast’s payout ratio is 31.81%.
Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.
