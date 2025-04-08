B. Riley Issues Pessimistic Estimate for Stagwell Earnings

Stagwell Inc. (NASDAQ:STGW – Free Report) – Investment analysts at B. Riley decreased their Q2 2025 EPS estimates for Stagwell in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, April 3rd. B. Riley analyst J. Van. Sinderen now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.16 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.18. The consensus estimate for Stagwell’s current full-year earnings is $0.59 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Stagwell’s Q3 2025 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.21 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.74 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.85 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on STGW. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Stagwell in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Stagwell in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Stagwell in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Stagwell from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $8.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.08.

STGW stock opened at $5.07 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.20 and a 200 day moving average of $6.70. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 253.50 and a beta of 1.32. Stagwell has a twelve month low of $4.96 and a twelve month high of $8.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in STGW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Stagwell by 2,968.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,193,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,852,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154,458 shares during the last quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stagwell by 94.8% during the 4th quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 750,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,935,000 after buying an additional 365,000 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Stagwell in the 4th quarter worth $1,316,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Stagwell by 24.2% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 950,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,252,000 after acquiring an additional 185,103 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners increased its position in Stagwell by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,333,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,369,000 after acquiring an additional 101,318 shares during the last quarter. 35.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Stagwell Inc provides digital transformation, performance media and data, consumer insights and strategy, and creativity and communications services. The company operates through three segments: Integrated Agencies Network, Brand Performance Network, and Communications Network. It designs and builds digital platforms and experiences that support the delivery of content, commerce, service, and sales; creates websites, mobile applications, back-end systems, content and data management systems, and other digital environments; designs and implements technology and data strategies; and develops software and related technology products, including artificial intelligence (AI)-enabled communications, research, and media technology, cookie-less data platforms for advance targeting and activation, software tools for e-commerce applications, specialty media solutions in the augmented reality space, and text messaging applications for consumer engagement.

