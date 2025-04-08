Brokers Offer Predictions for TSE:WCN FY2025 Earnings

Waste Connections, Inc. (TSE:WCN – Free Report) – Investment analysts at William Blair issued their FY2025 earnings estimates for Waste Connections in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, April 3rd. William Blair analyst T. Romeo expects that the company will post earnings per share of $7.35 for the year. William Blair currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Waste Connections’ current full-year earnings is $9.98 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Waste Connections’ FY2026 earnings at $8.36 EPS.

Waste Connections Stock Down 1.2 %

WCN opened at C$263.12 on Monday. Waste Connections has a 1-year low of C$219.62 and a 1-year high of C$284.73. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$270.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$258.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.69. The company has a market capitalization of C$47.83 billion, a PE ratio of 50.86, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.72.

Insider Transactions at Waste Connections

About Waste Connections

In other Waste Connections news, Senior Officer Philip Rivard sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$270.76, for a total value of C$1,353,780.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 62 shares in the company, valued at C$16,786.88. This represents a 98.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. Also, Senior Officer Darrell W. Chambliss sold 13,566 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$271.15, for a total transaction of C$3,678,448.03. Insiders sold 22,766 shares of company stock worth $6,185,495 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Waste Connections is the third- largest integrated provider of traditional solid waste and recycling services in the North America, operating 91 active landfills (12 are E&P waste landfills), 132 transfer stations, and 68 recycling operations. The firm serves residential, commercial, industrial, and energy end markets.

