What is Capital One Financial’s Forecast for EE Q3 Earnings?

Excelerate Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EE – Free Report) – Analysts at Capital One Financial decreased their Q3 2025 EPS estimates for Excelerate Energy in a research note issued on Thursday, April 3rd. Capital One Financial analyst W. Suki now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.30 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.36. The consensus estimate for Excelerate Energy’s current full-year earnings is $1.16 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Excelerate Energy’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.30 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.22 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.51 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Excelerate Energy in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Excelerate Energy in a report on Friday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $31.00 price target (up previously from $22.00) on shares of Excelerate Energy in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Northland Securities upped their price objective on shares of Excelerate Energy from $29.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $29.00 price objective (up from $25.00) on shares of Excelerate Energy in a report on Friday, January 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Excelerate Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.17.

Shares of EE opened at $25.18 on Monday. Excelerate Energy has a one year low of $14.98 and a one year high of $32.99. The company has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of 25.43, a P/E/G ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $29.12 and a 200-day moving average of $28.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 4.12 and a quick ratio of 4.12.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 12th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 12th. Excelerate Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 19.20%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EE. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Excelerate Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Aquatic Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Excelerate Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Quarry LP boosted its stake in shares of Excelerate Energy by 28.9% in the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Excelerate Energy by 28.8% in the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 10Elms LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Excelerate Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.79% of the company’s stock.

Excelerate Energy, Inc provides flexible liquefied natural gas (LNG) solutions worldwide. The company offers regasification services, including floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs), infrastructure development, and LNG and natural gas supply, procurement, and distribution services; LNG terminal services; and natural gas supply to-power projects.

