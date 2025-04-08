Traders Buy High Volume of Put Options on SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ)

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading on Monday. Stock traders bought 69,244 put options on the company. This is an increase of 523% compared to the average daily volume of 11,121 put options.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC grew its position in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 9.2% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,222 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 523 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,641,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 85.2% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 52,780 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,541,000 after purchasing an additional 24,287 shares during the last quarter. Upper Left Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Upper Left Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,975 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,262,000 after purchasing an additional 2,112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 37.9% in the fourth quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 17,243 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $907,000 after purchasing an additional 4,736 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF alerts:

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF Price Performance

FEZ opened at $48.89 on Tuesday. SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.11 and a fifty-two week high of $57.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.85 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50-day moving average is $54.51 and its 200 day moving average is $51.61.

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF Cuts Dividend

About SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 24th were paid a $0.1458 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 24th.

(Get Free Report)

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield of the EURO STOXX 50 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to represent the performance of some of the companies across components of the 20 EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes. The EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes are subsets of the EURO STOXX Index.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.