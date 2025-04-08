Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of JD.com Call Options (NASDAQ:JD)

JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Monday. Stock traders acquired 104,902 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 27% compared to the average volume of 82,518 call options.
JD.com Trading Down 5.1 %
NASDAQ:JD opened at $34.92 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. JD.com has a twelve month low of $24.13 and a twelve month high of $47.82. The company has a market cap of $55.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $41.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.06.
JD.com Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 8th will be given a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 8th. This represents a yield of 1.7%. This is an increase from JD.com’s previous annual dividend of $0.74. JD.com’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.13%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research analysts recently weighed in on JD shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of JD.com from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of JD.com from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Susquehanna restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective (up previously from $35.00) on shares of JD.com in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of JD.com in a report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Dbs Bank upgraded JD.com to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, JD.com currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.62.
About JD.com
JD.com, Inc operates as a supply chain-based technology and service provider in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, industrial products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.
