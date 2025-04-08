Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of JD.com Call Options (NASDAQ:JD)

JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Monday. Stock traders acquired 104,902 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 27% compared to the average volume of 82,518 call options.

JD.com Trading Down 5.1 %

NASDAQ:JD opened at $34.92 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. JD.com has a twelve month low of $24.13 and a twelve month high of $47.82. The company has a market cap of $55.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $41.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.06.

JD.com Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 8th will be given a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 8th. This represents a yield of 1.7%. This is an increase from JD.com’s previous annual dividend of $0.74. JD.com’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.13%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On JD.com

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of JD.com by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,186 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. raised its position in JD.com by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. now owns 7,813 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in JD.com by 71.5% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of JD.com by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,192 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of JD.com by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 100,589 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,487,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. 15.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on JD shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of JD.com from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of JD.com from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Susquehanna restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective (up previously from $35.00) on shares of JD.com in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of JD.com in a report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Dbs Bank upgraded JD.com to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, JD.com currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.62.

About JD.com

JD.com, Inc operates as a supply chain-based technology and service provider in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, industrial products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

