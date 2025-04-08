Seaport Res Ptn Predicts Weaker Earnings for Northern Trust

Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Seaport Res Ptn dropped their Q2 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Northern Trust in a note issued to investors on Thursday, April 3rd. Seaport Res Ptn analyst J. Mitchell now expects that the asset manager will post earnings of $2.05 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.07. The consensus estimate for Northern Trust’s current full-year earnings is $8.27 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Northern Trust’s Q3 2025 earnings at $2.03 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $2.14 EPS.

Get Northern Trust alerts:

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on NTRS. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $123.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. UBS Group lifted their target price on Northern Trust from $110.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Northern Trust from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Northern Trust from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Northern Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.31.

Northern Trust Stock Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ NTRS opened at $85.50 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Northern Trust has a fifty-two week low of $79.32 and a fifty-two week high of $114.67. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $105.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $103.12. The stock has a market cap of $16.73 billion, a PE ratio of 8.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.10.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The asset manager reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.30. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 13.74% and a net margin of 12.77%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Northern Trust by 48.8% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 26,774 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,431,000 after buying an additional 8,781 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Northern Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $297,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 4.9% in the third quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 83,214 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $7,492,000 after purchasing an additional 3,857 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Northern Trust during the third quarter valued at $1,099,000. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 68.1% during the third quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 13,765 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after purchasing an additional 5,578 shares in the last quarter. 83.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Northern Trust

In related news, insider John Landers sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.44, for a total transaction of $100,296.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,640 shares in the company, valued at $851,401.60. This represents a 10.54 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Peter Cherecwich sold 26,132 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.36, for a total value of $2,936,191.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 26,586 shares in the company, valued at $2,987,202.96. This represents a 49.57 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,335 shares of company stock valued at $3,970,211 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Northern Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th were given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. Northern Trust’s payout ratio is currently 30.67%.

Northern Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Servicing and Wealth Management. The Asset Servicing segment offers asset servicing and related services, including custody, fund administration, investment operations outsourcing, investment management, investment risk and analytical services, employee benefit services, securities lending, foreign exchange, treasury management, brokerage services, transition management services, banking, and cash management services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.