Seaport Res Ptn Issues Negative Forecast for IMAX Earnings

IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Seaport Res Ptn reduced their Q3 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of IMAX in a note issued to investors on Friday, April 4th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst D. Joyce now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.27 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.28. The consensus estimate for IMAX’s current full-year earnings is $0.91 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for IMAX’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.28 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.79 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.03 EPS.

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.14). IMAX had a return on equity of 8.60% and a net margin of 7.40%. The business had revenue of $92.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.08 million.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of IMAX in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on IMAX from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Barrington Research increased their price target on IMAX from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Macquarie boosted their price objective on IMAX from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of IMAX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.67.

Shares of IMAX opened at $24.46 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.93, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.91. IMAX has a fifty-two week low of $14.94 and a fifty-two week high of $27.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.09.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IMAX. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of IMAX by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,508,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,420,000 after buying an additional 558,940 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in IMAX by 36.9% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,823,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,671,000 after acquiring an additional 491,172 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in IMAX by 45.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 624,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,987,000 after acquiring an additional 194,917 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of IMAX by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 612,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,670,000 after purchasing an additional 60,762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oberweis Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of IMAX by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. now owns 579,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,838,000 after purchasing an additional 132,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.51% of the company’s stock.

IMAX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology platform for entertainment and events worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Content Solutions and Technology Products and Services. The company offers IMAX DMR, a proprietary technology that digitally remasters films and other content into IMAX formats for distribution to the IMAX network; IMAX Enhanced that provides end-to-end technology across streaming content and entertainment devices at home; and SSIMWAVE, an AI-driven video quality solutions for media and entertainment companies.

