Seaport Res Ptn Forecasts Weaker Earnings for Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn reduced their Q2 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Walt Disney in a report issued on Friday, April 4th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst D. Joyce now anticipates that the entertainment giant will earn $1.21 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.22. The consensus estimate for Walt Disney’s current full-year earnings is $5.47 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Walt Disney’s Q3 2025 earnings at $1.42 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $5.47 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $5.92 EPS.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The entertainment giant reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.32. Walt Disney had a net margin of 6.07% and a return on equity of 9.95%.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on DIS. Redburn Atlantic upgraded Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Macquarie reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Monday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.33.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

Shares of Walt Disney stock opened at $83.23 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $105.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Walt Disney has a fifty-two week low of $80.10 and a fifty-two week high of $118.63.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Walt Disney

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DIS. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Tacita Capital Inc lifted its position in Walt Disney by 93.2% in the 4th quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 257 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd acquired a new position in Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Midwest Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. 65.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

