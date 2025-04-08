Q2 EPS Forecast for The Goldman Sachs Group Cut by Analyst

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) – Research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn cut their Q2 2025 earnings estimates for The Goldman Sachs Group in a note issued to investors on Thursday, April 3rd. Seaport Res Ptn analyst J. Mitchell now expects that the investment management company will post earnings per share of $10.46 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $11.00. The consensus estimate for The Goldman Sachs Group’s current full-year earnings is $47.12 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for The Goldman Sachs Group’s Q3 2025 earnings at $10.70 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $11.10 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $45.10 EPS.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The investment management company reported $11.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.21 by $3.74. The firm had revenue of $13.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.36 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 11.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.48 earnings per share.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $720.00 to $680.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley set a $558.00 price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $585.00 to $550.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 24th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $610.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $660.00 to $594.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Goldman Sachs Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $582.88.

NYSE GS opened at $463.74 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The Goldman Sachs Group has a 1-year low of $387.12 and a 1-year high of $672.19. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $594.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $573.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.70 billion, a PE ratio of 11.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.33.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 224,148 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $129,144,000 after purchasing an additional 5,541 shares in the last quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. lifted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. now owns 15,506 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $8,879,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Erste Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Erste Asset Management GmbH now owns 5,743 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,309,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC increased its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 38,304 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $21,934,000 after acquiring an additional 2,863 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter valued at $356,000. 71.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Kevin R. Johnson bought 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $619.02 per share, with a total value of $1,485,648.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,485,648. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alex S. Golten sold 5,208 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $636.25, for a total value of $3,313,590.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,545 shares in the company, valued at $2,255,506.25. The trade was a 59.50 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,925 shares of company stock valued at $12,630,683 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a $3.00 dividend. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is presently 29.59%.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

