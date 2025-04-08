Analysts Issue Forecasts for WCN FY2025 Earnings

Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Free Report) – Stock analysts at William Blair issued their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of Waste Connections in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, April 3rd. William Blair analyst T. Romeo anticipates that the business services provider will earn $5.23 per share for the year. William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Waste Connections’ current full-year earnings is $5.28 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Waste Connections’ FY2026 earnings at $5.95 EPS.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.04). Waste Connections had a return on equity of 15.54% and a net margin of 6.92%.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on WCN. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $192.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective (up previously from $200.00) on shares of Waste Connections in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Waste Connections from $199.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Waste Connections from $205.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Waste Connections from $214.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Waste Connections currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $204.00.

Shares of WCN stock opened at $184.88 on Monday. Waste Connections has a 12 month low of $160.34 and a 12 month high of $201.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $47.77 billion, a PE ratio of 77.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $188.87 and a 200-day moving average of $183.35.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Waste Connections by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 705 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 14,247 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,445,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. grew its position in Waste Connections by 41.4% during the 4th quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 222 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in Waste Connections by 28.9% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 290 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Waste Connections by 59.7% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 190 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.09% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 27th were issued a $0.315 dividend. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. Waste Connections’s payout ratio is 52.72%.

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

