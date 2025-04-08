Analysts Issue Forecasts for WCN FY2025 Earnings

Posted by on Apr 8th, 2025

Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCNFree Report) – Stock analysts at William Blair issued their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of Waste Connections in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, April 3rd. William Blair analyst T. Romeo anticipates that the business services provider will earn $5.23 per share for the year. William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Waste Connections’ current full-year earnings is $5.28 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Waste Connections’ FY2026 earnings at $5.95 EPS.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCNGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.04). Waste Connections had a return on equity of 15.54% and a net margin of 6.92%.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on WCN. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $192.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective (up previously from $200.00) on shares of Waste Connections in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Waste Connections from $199.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Waste Connections from $205.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Waste Connections from $214.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Waste Connections currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $204.00.

Get Our Latest Research Report on WCN

Waste Connections Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of WCN stock opened at $184.88 on Monday. Waste Connections has a 12 month low of $160.34 and a 12 month high of $201.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $47.77 billion, a PE ratio of 77.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $188.87 and a 200-day moving average of $183.35.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Waste Connections

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Waste Connections by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 705 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 14,247 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,445,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. grew its position in Waste Connections by 41.4% during the 4th quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 222 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in Waste Connections by 28.9% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 290 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Waste Connections by 59.7% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 190 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.09% of the company’s stock.

Waste Connections Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 27th were issued a $0.315 dividend. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. Waste Connections’s payout ratio is 52.72%.

Waste Connections Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

Featured Articles

Earnings History and Estimates for Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN)

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Connections Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Connections and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.