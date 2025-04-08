Desjardins Has Optimistic Outlook of TSE:INO FY2025 Earnings

Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:INO – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Desjardins upped their FY2025 EPS estimates for Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 2nd. Desjardins analyst A. Leon now expects that the company will earn $0.06 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($0.06). Desjardins also issued estimates for Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust’s FY2026 earnings at ($0.02) EPS.

Get Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance

Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of DNA medicines to treat and protect people from diseases associated with human papillomavirus (HPV), cancer, and infectious diseases. Its DNA medicines platform uses precisely designed SynCon that identify and optimize the DNA sequence of the target antigen, as well as CELLECTRA smart devices technology that facilitates delivery of the DNA plasmids.

Receive News & Ratings for Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.