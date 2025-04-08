Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Raises Position in Mission Produce, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVO)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Mission Produce, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVO – Free Report) by 23.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 415,132 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 78,106 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned about 0.59% of Mission Produce worth $5,965,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Mission Produce during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in Mission Produce during the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new stake in shares of Mission Produce in the 4th quarter valued at about $114,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Mission Produce by 72.6% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 9,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mission Produce during the 4th quarter valued at about $166,000. 63.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Mission Produce news, insider Juan R. Wiesner sold 75,153 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.08, for a total transaction of $757,542.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,000,000 shares in the company, valued at $10,080,000. This represents a 6.99 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have sold 97,975 shares of company stock worth $989,238. 35.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Mission Produce Price Performance

Mission Produce Company Profile

AVO stock opened at $10.04 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.30. The stock has a market cap of $713.56 million, a PE ratio of 19.69 and a beta of 0.54. Mission Produce, Inc. has a one year low of $9.54 and a one year high of $15.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Mission Produce, Inc engages in the sourcing, farming, packaging, marketing, and distribution of avocados, mangoes, and blueberries to food retailers, distributors, and foodservice customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments, Marketing and Distribution; International Farming; and Blueberries.

