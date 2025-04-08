Schroder Investment Management Group Makes New $472,000 Investment in OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS)

Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in shares of OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,820 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $472,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in OSIS. Richardson Financial Services Inc. grew its position in OSI Systems by 65.6% during the fourth quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 154 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of OSI Systems by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 2,264 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of OSI Systems by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 3,301 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in shares of OSI Systems by 37.1% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 699 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in OSI Systems by 243.8% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 275 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. 89.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OSI Systems Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:OSIS opened at $178.77 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $197.16 and a 200 day moving average of $173.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.19. OSI Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $126.57 and a 12 month high of $220.00.

Analyst Ratings Changes

OSI Systems ( NASDAQ:OSIS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The technology company reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.08. OSI Systems had a net margin of 8.15% and a return on equity of 18.22%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that OSI Systems, Inc. will post 9.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on OSIS. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on OSI Systems from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Roth Mkm boosted their price objective on OSI Systems from $178.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of OSI Systems from $180.00 to $221.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of OSI Systems from $172.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of OSI Systems in a research note on Friday, February 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $225.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $212.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Gerald M. Chizever sold 2,701 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.83, for a total value of $528,936.83. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $979,150. This represents a 35.07 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Paul Keith Morben sold 155 shares of OSI Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.36, for a total transaction of $30,900.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,008,950.72. This represents a 1.51 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

OSI Systems Company Profile

OSI Systems, Inc designs and manufactures electronic systems and components. It operates in three segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation monitoring, explosive and narcotics trace detection systems, and optical inspection systems under the Rapiscan name.

Featured Articles

