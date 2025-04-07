Wellington Management Group LLP Purchases 219,827 Shares of Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU)

Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU – Free Report) by 103.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 431,980 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 219,827 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP owned 2.68% of Kaiser Aluminum worth $30,355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Kaiser Aluminum during the 4th quarter worth $3,878,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 447,723 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,461,000 after purchasing an additional 49,948 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 101.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 27,454 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,991,000 after purchasing an additional 13,813 shares in the last quarter. Amundi grew its position in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 196.0% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 8,934 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $629,000 after purchasing an additional 5,916 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 84,370 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,119,000 after purchasing an additional 5,287 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Kaiser Aluminum alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Kaiser Aluminum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, March 23rd.

Kaiser Aluminum Price Performance

KALU stock opened at $50.75 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $68.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.59. Kaiser Aluminum Co. has a 1 year low of $46.81 and a 1 year high of $102.42. The stock has a market cap of $817.08 million, a PE ratio of 17.68 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $765.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $752.00 million. Kaiser Aluminum had a return on equity of 6.25% and a net margin of 1.55%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Kaiser Aluminum Co. will post 5.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kaiser Aluminum Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 24th were issued a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 24th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.07%. Kaiser Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 107.32%.

About Kaiser Aluminum

(Free Report)

Kaiser Aluminum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacture and sale of semi-fabricated specialty aluminum mill products in the United States and internationally. It offers rolled, extruded, and drawn aluminum products used for aerospace and defense, aluminum beverage and food packaging, automotive and general engineering products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KALU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kaiser Aluminum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kaiser Aluminum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.