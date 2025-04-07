California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 1,688 Shares of Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH)

California Public Employees Retirement System decreased its position in shares of Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 121,535 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,688 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.17% of Lantheus worth $10,873,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in shares of Lantheus during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Lantheus in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new position in Lantheus during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in shares of Lantheus by 31.5% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 559 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, World Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lantheus in the third quarter worth about $60,000. 99.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Lantheus from $120.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Lantheus in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $143.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $112.00 price objective on shares of Lantheus in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their target price on Lantheus from $127.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.43.

Lantheus Stock Down 6.5 %

NASDAQ LNTH opened at $90.92 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.13 and a beta of 0.38. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $58.46 and a twelve month high of $126.89. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.03.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $391.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $376.61 million. Lantheus had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 44.29%. Research analysts expect that Lantheus Holdings, Inc. will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lantheus news, Director James H. Thrall sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.76, for a total transaction of $94,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 33,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,146,695.32. This trade represents a 2.92 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Robert J. Jr. Marshall sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.52, for a total value of $1,005,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 113,860 shares in the company, valued at $11,445,207.20. This represents a 8.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 64,109 shares of company stock worth $6,110,806. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Lantheus

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, an injectable ultrasound enhancing agent used in echocardiography exams; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine procedures; Xenon-133, a radiopharmaceutical gas to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite, an injectable imaging agent to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent to assess blood flow to the muscle of the heart; and PYLARIFY, an F 18-labelled PSMA-targeted PET imaging agent used for imaging of PSMA positive-lesions in men with prostate cancer.

