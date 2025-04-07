Wellington Management Group LLP Acquires 50,323 Shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME)

Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Free Report) by 152.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,294 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 50,323 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP owned 0.18% of EMCOR Group worth $37,807,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EME. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EMCOR Group during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. raised its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 494.7% during the 4th quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 113 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its holdings in EMCOR Group by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 199 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in EMCOR Group in the 4th quarter worth about $126,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in EMCOR Group by 40.2% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 279 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. 92.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Maxine Lum Mauricio sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.07, for a total transaction of $462,587.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,229,474.94. This represents a 4.33 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

EMCOR Group Stock Down 3.6 %

Shares of NYSE EME opened at $341.76 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $408.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $450.55. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $319.49 and a twelve month high of $545.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.36 and a beta of 1.08.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The construction company reported $6.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.53 by $0.79. EMCOR Group had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 34.99%. The company had revenue of $3.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.81 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 20.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EMCOR Group announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, February 26th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to buy up to 2.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EME has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of EMCOR Group from $600.00 to $514.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. StockNews.com lowered shares of EMCOR Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $497.25.

EMCOR Group Profile

EMCOR Group, Inc provides construction and facilities, building, and industrial services in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, start-up, operation, and maintenance services related to power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation; low-voltage systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; computerized traffic control systems, and signal and communication equipment; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

