Schroder Investment Management Group Acquires 114,115 Shares of Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB)

Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB – Free Report) by 774.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 128,853 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 114,115 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Weibo were worth $1,229,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Weibo in the fourth quarter worth about $3,773,000. PARUS FINANCE UK Ltd bought a new stake in Weibo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $99,000. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA raised its holdings in shares of Weibo by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 107,400 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,026,000 after acquiring an additional 10,900 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Weibo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,274,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in shares of Weibo by 256.4% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 37,190 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 26,754 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WB opened at $8.60 on Monday. Weibo Co. has a fifty-two week low of $7.03 and a fifty-two week high of $12.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 3.57 and a current ratio of 3.57. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.34 and its 200 day moving average is $9.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 0.12.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 7.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 9th. Weibo’s dividend payout ratio is 68.97%.

Weibo Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a social media platform for people to create, discover, and distribute content in the People’s Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Advertising and Marketing Services; and Value-Added Services. The company offers discovery products to help users discover content on its platform; self-expression products that enable its users to express themselves on its platform; and social products to promote social interaction between users on its platform.

