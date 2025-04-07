Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 55,443 Shares of Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO)

Alliancebernstein L.P. trimmed its holdings in Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO – Free Report) by 7.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 642,270 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 55,443 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Winnebago Industries were worth $30,688,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Winnebago Industries by 270.8% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 534 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the period. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in shares of Winnebago Industries in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Quarry LP raised its stake in Winnebago Industries by 4,038.1% in the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 869 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its position in Winnebago Industries by 64.5% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,497 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in Winnebago Industries by 76.0% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,623 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 1,565 shares in the last quarter.

Winnebago Industries Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of WGO stock opened at $32.83 on Monday. Winnebago Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.61 and a twelve month high of $71.31. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $920.09 million, a P/E ratio of -49.74 and a beta of 1.49.

Winnebago Industries Dividend Announcement

Winnebago Industries ( NYSE:WGO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 27th. The construction company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.19. The company had revenue of $620.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $621.41 million. Winnebago Industries had a positive return on equity of 5.32% and a negative net margin of 0.63%. The firm’s revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Winnebago Industries, Inc. will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 16th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.14%. Winnebago Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -544.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Jacqueline D. Woods sold 1,503 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.32, for a total value of $66,612.96. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,985 shares in the company, valued at $486,855.20. This represents a 12.04 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kevin E. Bryant purchased 4,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $34.12 per share, with a total value of $143,304.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 13,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $469,320.60. The trade was a 43.96 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on WGO shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Winnebago Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Benchmark cut their target price on Winnebago Industries from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Winnebago Industries from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 28th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Winnebago Industries from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 28th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on Winnebago Industries from $58.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Winnebago Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.00.

About Winnebago Industries



Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates through three segments: Towable RV, Motorhome RV, and Marine. It provides towable products that are non-motorized vehicles to be towed by automobiles, pickup trucks, SUVs, or vans for use as temporary living quarters for recreational travel, such as conventional travel trailers, fifth wheels, folding camper trailers, and truck campers under the Winnebago and Grand Design brand names.

